Food, Folks and Spokes returning to Library Park
After a four-year hiatus, the Kenosha YMCA's Food, Folks and Spokes family festival is returning June 15 to Library Park as the kickoff event for the Tour America's Dairyland series of cycling races. The 24th edition of Food, Folks and Spokes will feature food vendors and live entertainment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Tue
|Denny
|90
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr 22
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Apr 16
|Melinda Margaret
|27
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Apr 16
|Chimchim
|1,953
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC