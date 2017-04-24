Fish rearing pond to be stocked Monday
The Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association is restocking the local king salmon population with the arrival of 40,000 fingerlings on Monday afternoon at the rearing pond, located at Seventh Avenue and Sheridan Road. The tiny fish are delivered by the Department of Natural Resources.
