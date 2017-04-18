Father charged with reckless homicide in sona s death
A 34-year-old Kenosha man was charged with second degree reckless homicide Thursday for the death of his 2-month-old son. Robert J. Stynes is accused of causing catastrophic injury to the infant who was found dead on April 11 at their home in the 4700 block of Seventh Avenue.
