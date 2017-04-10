Embattled Kenosha police officer resigns
Kendal West, 30, submitted a letter of resignation to Police Chief Daniel Miskinis Tuesday. The two-sentence letter, dated Monday, offered his resignation effective immediately and thanked the city for the opportunity to serve as a police officer.
