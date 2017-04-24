Driver killed in Lake County rollover

Driver killed in Lake County rollover

Read more: Daily Herald

A 34-year-old man died Tuesday morning after being thrown from his car in a rollover crash near the state border in northern Lake County, authorities said. The man, whose identity was being withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash near Russell and North Delaney roads in Newport Township.

