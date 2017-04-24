Driver killed in Lake County rollover
A 34-year-old man died Tuesday morning after being thrown from his car in a rollover crash near the state border in northern Lake County, authorities said. The man, whose identity was being withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash near Russell and North Delaney roads in Newport Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|15 hr
|Denny
|90
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr 22
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Apr 16
|Melinda Margaret
|27
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Apr 16
|Chimchim
|1,953
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC