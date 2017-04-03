Downtown Kenosha tradition continues to grow
Four-year-old Robert Valladares, empty bucket in hand, was sure the time was near to race beyond the ribbon Saturday at the Downtown Kenosha Easter Egg Hunt. By 10:30 a.m. he had already visited Spark the Kenosha Fire Department dog, high-fived Elvis the Kingfish mascot and asked the Jelly Belly mascot for candy at Library Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Bad Bob
|89
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Mar 30
|latrina
|5
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Mar 24
|Vlad
|16
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|16
|Brian Rubenstein aa na
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC