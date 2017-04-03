Downtown Kenosha tradition continues to grow

Four-year-old Robert Valladares, empty bucket in hand, was sure the time was near to race beyond the ribbon Saturday at the Downtown Kenosha Easter Egg Hunt. By 10:30 a.m. he had already visited Spark the Kenosha Fire Department dog, high-fived Elvis the Kingfish mascot and asked the Jelly Belly mascot for candy at Library Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.