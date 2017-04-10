Downtown apartments seek $300K more i...

Downtown apartments seek $300K more in city loan

Read more: Kenosha News

The developer behind the Residences at Library Park project is requesting an additional $300,000 from the city of Kenosha to help pay construction costs. The city already approved a $500,000 HOME Program loan.

