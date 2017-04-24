Demolition begins on handful of downtown buildings
Wrecking crews were busy Saturday razing the first of the buildings, 5801 Sixth Ave., which at one time housed Garb's Department Store as well as Block Brothers and an antique store. The other buildings targeted for demolition are duplexes and a lot at 5911 Fifth Ave.; a duplex at 5907 Fifth Ave.; and an old rooming house at 409 59th St. "It's a wonderful thing.
