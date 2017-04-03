Curious cat in Kenosha, Wisconsin, go...

Curious cat in Kenosha, Wisconsin, goes crazy for his new toy, his scratching post.

1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

Derek Zimmerman posted a video on YouTube Sunday of his sister's cat, who can't seem to get enough of the new toy. In the video, the friendly feline can be seen rolling around the post and digging his claws into the carpeted post.

