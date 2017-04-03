Curious cat in Kenosha, Wisconsin, goes crazy for his new toy, his scratching post.
Derek Zimmerman posted a video on YouTube Sunday of his sister's cat, who can't seem to get enough of the new toy. In the video, the friendly feline can be seen rolling around the post and digging his claws into the carpeted post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Bad Bob
|89
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Mar 30
|latrina
|5
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Mar 24
|Vlad
|16
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|16
|Brian Rubenstein aa na
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC