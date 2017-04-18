County recognizes Wright with Reyes A...

County recognizes Wright with Reyes Award

Kenosha County has honored a man who has assisted dozens of troubled teens, protected children with the help of foster parents and empowered families for the past three decades. Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser presented Byron Wright with the prestigious Connie Reyes Award Tuesday at a recognition ceremony at the Kenosha County Job Center.

