County executive endorses March for Babies on April 29; Bristol family serving as ambassadors

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave are asking residents in both counties to consider participating in the 2017 March for Babies on April 29 at the Racine County Zoo. Kenosha County Board Supervisor Jill Gillmore, her husband, Matt, and their 7 children are this year's Racine/Kenosha Ambassador Family for the Racine/Kenosha March for Babies, the nation's oldest fundraising walk, which helps more babies survive and thrive.

