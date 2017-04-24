Class helps parents learn influences of racism, slavery on parenting
And for black parents, this may mean taking a long, hard look at how circumstances of race and history - in particular the institution of slavery - may have shaped their parenting skills. For several weeks this spring, parents and grandparents in Kenosha met to tackle some of the unique parenting issues faced by black parents by taking part in "Effective Black Parenting," a program offered by Kenosha County Prevention Services Network.
