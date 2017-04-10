City eyes aldermana s parcel for airport expansion
Property with a bar owned by Ald. Jesse Downing at 9109 38th St., could soon be sold to the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottie Anderson
|Apr 11
|Whitaker-Chillico...
|1
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 11
|Vlad
|17
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Bad Bob
|8
|Frank's Diner Garbage Plate? ARE YOU KIDDING ME... (Jul '13)
|Apr 11
|Latrina
|23
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Bad Bob
|89
|Brian Rubenstein aa na
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|2
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar '17
|Bad Bob
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC