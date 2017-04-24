Cars We Remember: Rambler Rebel still popular in collector circles

Q: Greg, my retired friend once owned a 1966 Rambler Rebel two-door hardtop of which AMC only made about 1,975 of them. He sold it many years ago, but I'd love to know how much one is worth today? It was in good condition with an inline six cylinder engine, automatic, power steering and brakes, AM radio and about 70,000 miles on it when he sold it? Thank you and keep up the old car columns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.