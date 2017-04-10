Card game dispute leads to prison for woman

Card game dispute leads to prison for...

A Kenosha woman will spend two years in prison for her role in a violent armed conflict following a dispute over a card game. Candy Stanley, 42, pleaded guilty to a charge of second degree recklessly endangering safety for the incident, which occurred last April.

