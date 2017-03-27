Byron Wright retiring from KHDS
Seeing once at-risk teenagers living productive lives decades later, is what Byron Wright, who will retire Monday as Executive Director of Kenosha Human Development Services, Inc, calls his greatest reward. "I will miss the work we do," Wright said Friday prior to an open house held in his honor.
