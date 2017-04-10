Baskets of Joy grows to become major ...

Baskets of Joy grows to become major Kenosha service project

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Until Saturday, the Baskets of Joy Project was on a smaller scale, providing about 55 Easter baskets a year for families especially in need of at least a little happiness in their lives. This year, donated items from individuals, local businesses, Target, Walmart, Meijer and Festival Foods, meant Quinn Ryshkus, who founded the project eight years ago, could fill 400 Easter baskets Saturday morning at Southwest Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) 5 hr Melinda Margaret 27
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) 10 hr Chimchim 1,953
Striped bass (Oct '15) Fri Smjs550 18
Scottie Anderson Apr 11 Whitaker-Chillico... 1
News Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Bad Bob 8
Frank's Diner Garbage Plate? ARE YOU KIDDING ME... (Jul '13) Apr 11 Latrina 23
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Mar 31 Bad Bob 89
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,082 • Total comments across all topics: 280,341,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC