Antenna flies over Lake Michigan in mapping project

Instead, it was a shoreline mapping antenna, carried by a helicopter launched by geologists who are creating a 3-D map of the Lake Michigan bottom to measure sand deposits and beachfront erosion. The hexagon-shaped device, measuring 38 meters by 18 meters, was launched by the Illinois State Geological Survey at the University of Illinois Urban-Champaign's Prairie Research Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.