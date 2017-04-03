Antenna flies over Lake Michigan in m...

Antenna flies over Lake Michigan in mapping project

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Instead, it was a shoreline mapping antenna, carried by a helicopter launched by geologists who are creating a 3-D map of the Lake Michigan bottom to measure sand deposits and beachfront erosion. The hexagon-shaped device, measuring 38 meters by 18 meters, was launched by the Illinois State Geological Survey at the University of Illinois Urban-Champaign's Prairie Research Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Mar 31 Bad Bob 89
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Mar 30 Latrina 2
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Mar 30 Latrina 2
News Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08) Mar 30 latrina 5
Striped bass (Oct '15) Mar 24 Vlad 16
may move to Racine (Sep '07) Mar 21 Pablo Mofo 16
Brian Rubenstein aa na Mar 21 Pablo Mofo 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,445 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC