Anglers learn the ins, outs of fly fishing
"You're actually casting the line, not the lure," said Bob Commons while tossing his lure across the lawn with other fishermen as they practiced their fly fishing techniques Tuesday. Their practice was part of a class sponsored by the Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association at the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave. "These are good people here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottie Anderson
|Tue
|Whitaker-Chillico...
|1
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Vlad
|17
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Tue
|Bad Bob
|8
|Frank's Diner Garbage Plate? ARE YOU KIDDING ME... (Jul '13)
|Tue
|Latrina
|23
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Bad Bob
|89
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC