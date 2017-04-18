Alleged gunman in Kenosha homicide gets time for tests

Defense attorneys are looking for more time to find an expert witness to examine their 16-year-old client - charged as an adult with first-degree murder - in the hope of moving him into juvenile court. Latonio Simpson is alleged to be one of two people who shot Willie Owens last fall, shooting the Kenosha man as he stood in his front yard during a celebration of his birthday last October.

