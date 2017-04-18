Alleged gunman in Kenosha homicide ge...

Alleged gunman in Kenosha homicide gets time for tests

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Defense attorneys are looking for more time to find an expert witness to examine their 16-year-old client - charged as an adult with first-degree murder - in the hope of moving him into juvenile court. Latonio Simpson is alleged to be one of two people who shot Willie Owens last fall, shooting the Kenosha man as he stood in his front yard during a celebration of his birthday last October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... 21 hr Rico from East Lo... 2
Striped bass (Oct '15) Wed Vlad 19
News Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour... Tue Wildchild 1
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) Apr 16 Melinda Margaret 27
Scottie Anderson Apr 11 Whitaker-Chillico... 1
News Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Bad Bob 8
Frank's Diner Garbage Plate? ARE YOU KIDDING ME... (Jul '13) Apr 11 Latrina 23
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,389 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC