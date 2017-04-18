Accused human trafficker caught

22 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

A man with seven open cases here and a history of not showing up in court appears likely to stay in custody for some time. Court Commissioner David Berman set a cumulative bond of $765,000 for defendant Feeonquay Jenkins on Kenosha County Circuit Court cases after Jenkins was captured in Arkansas.

