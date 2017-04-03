A whale of a tale

The youngsters, taking part in Hillcrest's annual Whale Project, learned by doing crafts, watching a video presentation and walking through the inside of a 56-foot-long, 20-foot-wide humpback whale model. The Whale Project is an opportunity for Hillcrest students to hone their math, English and social studies skills by building the whale to scale, creating presentations and activities and showcasing their research about whales.

