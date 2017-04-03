a Tommya s Honoura premiere set

"Tommy's Honour" - the most recent film produced by Jim Kreutzer, an oral surgeon at Southeast Wisconsin Endodontics Associates in Racine - will have its local premiere Monday night at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center Cinema. Kreutzer, who has been producing movies for more than 25 years in addition to his day job, will be on hand to meet with audience members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.