a The prime locationa

The tour, attended by commission members including Mayor John Antaramian, left City Hall at 5 p.m. and wound it's way through the county. Among the stops visited: the Amazon Fulfillment Center, the Chrysler site, Uline, Festival Foods, Ross for Less and St. Catherine's Hospital in Pleasant Prairie.
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Wed
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Apr 16
|Melinda Margaret
|27
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Apr 16
|Chimchim
|1,953
|Scottie Anderson
|Apr 11
|Whitaker-Chillico...
|1
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Bad Bob
|8
