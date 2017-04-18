4 Things To Know: Facebook Murder Rew...

4 Things To Know: Facebook Murder Reward, POTUS In Wis. & More

15 hrs ago

MINNEAPOLIS - From a large reward now offered in the Facebook killing to President Donald Trump in Wisconsin, here are the four things to know for Tuesday, April 18. There's now a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest Steve Stephens. Authorities say he randomly killed an elderly man in Cleveland, Ohio and posted a video of it on Facebook Sunday.

Kenosha, WI

