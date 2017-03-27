Zoo animals coming to Family Fun Night

Zoo animals coming to Family Fun Night

Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, welcomes the Racine Zoo for its Family Fun Night Friday evening at the Carthage Hedberg Library. Families can explore different animals and their habitats.

