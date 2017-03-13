Woman charged with slaying Kenosha man gets new attorney
The director of the Northwestern University's law clinic - known for defending clients in high-profile criminal prosecutions - is taking on the case of a woman who allegedly shot and killed a Kenosha man she said had been stalking her. Donna Matthews, 51, is charged with first degree intentional homicide for the July 4 shooting death of her former boyfriend Michael Gayan.
