Wintera s revenge: 6 to 10 inches of snow possible in Kenosha area through Tuesday
The Kenosha area could see as many as 6 to 10 inches of snow over a three-day period beginning tonight. A winter weather advisory goes into effect a 10 tonight and will continue until 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wis.
