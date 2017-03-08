Wind causes power outages, I-94 travel problems
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 are closed at Highway K in Racine County because of a traffic incident, and that northbound traffic is queued for more than 3 miles. The recommended detour is to exit at Highway K and take the East Frontage Road north to County Highway G, where drivers can again access the interstate.
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar 6
|Bad Bob
|4
|insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|Pablo Mofo
|40
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 2
|ItsNIIIN9
|1,951
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
