Wideman takes KUSDa s annual Black History Bee title

For about a month, fourth-grader Jacob Wideman surrounded himself with the likes of Harriet Tubman, Benjamin Banneker and Maya Angelou, among others, to learn about their contributions to the world. On Thursday, before a crowd of nearly 500 people, the 10-year-old who attends Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum-East took home the top honor in Kenosha Unified's 14th annual Black History Bee.

