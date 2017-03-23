Walker announces candy maker Haribo t...

Walker announces candy maker Haribo to build near Kenosha

Gov. Scott Walker says international candy maker Haribo will build its first North American plant employing 400 people in southeast Wisconsin. Walker announced the $242 million planned facility on Thursday surrounded by state and local economic development officials.

