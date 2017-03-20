Two hurt, one cited in rollover crash

Two hurt, one cited in rollover crash

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

A driver was cited after a two-vehicle crash, with one car rolling multiple times in the 3800 block of Washington Road on Friday. Randy D. Moore, 53, and Patricia M. Kriederman, 72, both of Kenosha, were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Aurora Medical Center in the 3:52 p.m. crash, according to a Kenosha Police Department report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brian Rubenstein aa na 14 hr Someone who knows 1
may move to Racine (Sep '07) Mar 16 Cookie 15
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Mar 11 Affiliated 1,952
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... Mar 6 Bad Bob 4
insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12) Mar 4 Pablo Mofo 40
Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B... Feb 23 Latrina 2
Racine county child protective services (Feb '11) Feb 23 Latrina 5
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 279,701,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC