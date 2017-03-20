Two hurt, one cited in rollover crash
A driver was cited after a two-vehicle crash, with one car rolling multiple times in the 3800 block of Washington Road on Friday. Randy D. Moore, 53, and Patricia M. Kriederman, 72, both of Kenosha, were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Aurora Medical Center in the 3:52 p.m. crash, according to a Kenosha Police Department report.
