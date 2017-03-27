Suspect in local murder case confirmed dead
James L. Butler, 22, shot himself in the head on Feb. 23, according to the Calumet City, Ill., Police Department. A representative of the Illinois department said Butler was at a residence when he shot himself, but it was not clear whether it was his own home.
