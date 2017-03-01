Supervisor questions beer garden process
County Board supervisor Jill Gillmore questioned this week the vetting done prior to the county entering into an agreement with a private vendor to operate the beer garden at Petrifying Springs Park Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser announced in early February an agreement with Mike Grab, owner of Grab's Burger Bar, 2324 18th St., and Tony DeBartolo, former owner of DeBartolo Deli and Liquor in Kenosha, to operate the German-style beer garden. Grab and DeBartolo formed and LLC and will invest more than $130,000 to convert a picnic shelter at the park for this purpose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12)
|12 hr
|Pablo Mofo
|40
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 2
|ItsNIIIN9
|1,951
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
|Rapist Jason reed
|Feb 14
|Latrina
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC