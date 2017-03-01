Supervisor questions beer garden process

County Board supervisor Jill Gillmore questioned this week the vetting done prior to the county entering into an agreement with a private vendor to operate the beer garden at Petrifying Springs Park Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser announced in early February an agreement with Mike Grab, owner of Grab's Burger Bar, 2324 18th St., and Tony DeBartolo, former owner of DeBartolo Deli and Liquor in Kenosha, to operate the German-style beer garden. Grab and DeBartolo formed and LLC and will invest more than $130,000 to convert a picnic shelter at the park for this purpose.

