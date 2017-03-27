St. Catherine of Siena hosting shoe collection drive
The youth group at St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Dundee has launched a shoe collection drive through June 14 to raise funds for its participation in the summer Steubenville Youth Conference. "We are excited to launch our shoe drive," said Jessica Cranston, director of Youth Ministry at St. Catherine of Siena Church.
