Something fishy going on: Faith traditions amplify Friday night fries
For those adhering to their faith tradition during the season of Lent, it is also a moral and spiritual obligation. According to Christian precepts, the weeks preceding Easter are set aside for penitence and reflection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar 6
|Bad Bob
|4
|insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|Pablo Mofo
|40
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 2
|ItsNIIIN9
|1,951
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC