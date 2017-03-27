Snyder: Everyone should read books. A...

Snyder: Everyone should read books. Any questions?

3 hrs ago

As a lifelong reader and general English nerd, I can't think of a better way to spend an afternoon than talking about books with other fans. So I was thrilled to see that about 600 middle school students from Kenosha and Racine attended the 33rd annual English Festival last week at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Kenosha, WI

