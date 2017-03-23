Snapshot: Owner of Kenosha cakery expands, offers classes
Robin Shiels owns and operates Robin's Nest Cakery, 621 56th St., in downtown Kenosha, which is a custom cake, cupcake and pastry baking business. A. I always like to bake, but I didn't really know how to decorate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|13 hr
|Enter Username
|1
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|13 hr
|Enter Username
|1
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Mar 24
|Vlad
|16
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|16
|Brian Rubenstein aa na
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|2
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 11
|Affiliated
|1,952
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar 6
|Bad Bob
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC