Scoops to serve up soft opening at new location Saturday

Scoops Ice Cream, downtown Kenosha's iconic frozen dessert store, will open at its new store Saturday, located across the street from the historic Heritage House. Describing it as a soft opening with little fanfare, owner Julie Soldenwagner said the new store at 5711 Eighth Ave. has obtained the necessary permits and approvals and they look forward to starting up the business again.

