Scoops set to plant new roots
Scoops Ice Cream, downtown Kenosha's novelty confections emporium, is putting the finishing touches on renovations in a new store scheduled to open later this month. The store that won a Best of Kenosha award for 2016, will be located at 5711 Eighth Ave., across from the former Heritage House Inn.
