Schools without power, phones following afternoon crash
A crash at the intersection of 39th Avenue and 45th Street knocked out power and phone service to a significant portion of the surrounding area - including several schools and the Kenosha Unified School District's Educational Suppport Center. The affected schools included Edward Bain School of Language and Art, Brass, Jefferson, Wilson and Curtis Strange elementary schools, Lincoln Middle School and Bradford High School.
