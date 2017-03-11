Schools without power, phones followi...

Schools without power, phones following afternoon crash

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

A crash at the intersection of 39th Avenue and 45th Street knocked out power and phone service to a significant portion of the surrounding area - including several schools and the Kenosha Unified School District's Educational Suppport Center. The affected schools included Edward Bain School of Language and Art, Brass, Jefferson, Wilson and Curtis Strange elementary schools, Lincoln Middle School and Bradford High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Sun Enter Username 1
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Sun Enter Username 1
Striped bass (Oct '15) Mar 24 Vlad 16
may move to Racine (Sep '07) Mar 21 Pablo Mofo 16
Brian Rubenstein aa na Mar 21 Pablo Mofo 2
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Mar 11 Affiliated 1,952
News Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of... Mar 6 Bad Bob 4
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,865,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC