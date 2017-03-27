Retailer Fleet Farm coming to Kenosha
Mills Fleet Farm plans to build a nearly 219,000 square-foot store in the southwest quadrant of I-94 and 60th Street, near the town of Bristol. The company also plans to add a car wash, convenience store and gas station to the site.
