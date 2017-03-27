Preliminary OK given for additional c...

Preliminary OK given for additional crossing guard near Kenoshaa s Brass Elementary School

15 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

The Kenosha Public Safety and Welfare Committee voted Monday to relocate a guard from 75th Street and 10th Avenue, near Southport School, to 63rd Street and 14th Avenue, near Brass School. The vote was unanimous.

Kenosha, WI

