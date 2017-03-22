Plentiful employment highlights Kenosha County Job Fair
More vendors with more job openings made Wednesday's Kenosha County Job Fair a buyer's market, with companies offering sign-on bonuses, more benefits and promises of quick upward mobility. Within the first hour of the event at Gateway Technical College, more than 150 job seekers, many with resumes and work credentials in hand, were talking with recruiters in the hopes of find new employment.
