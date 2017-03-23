Peeps make for a sweet show at Kenosh...

Peeps make for a sweet show at Kenosha library

Everyone's - well, almost everyone's - favorite Easter candy was celebrated Saturday at the Southwest Library's fourth annual Peep-O-Rama show featuring Peeps-centric dioramas. This year's contest featured 14 Peeps-tastic, book-based scenes, with five entries in the teen category and six entries in the family category.

