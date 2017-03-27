Music Matters: Busy weekend of punk, rock, jazz, bluegrass

Remember when Kenosha was a punk city? Bluegrass is big enough here that this Saturday, Route 20 Outhouse will play host to Bluegrass Sampler IV with four area acts taking the stage for an early evening show, starting at 5:30. Once again, Kathy Dahl of KR Bluegrass is curating the show, as well as emceeing, and her band is set to perform.

