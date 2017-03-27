Music Matters: Busy weekend of punk, rock, jazz, bluegrass
Remember when Kenosha was a punk city? Bluegrass is big enough here that this Saturday, Route 20 Outhouse will play host to Bluegrass Sampler IV with four area acts taking the stage for an early evening show, starting at 5:30. Once again, Kathy Dahl of KR Bluegrass is curating the show, as well as emceeing, and her band is set to perform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|8 hr
|Bad Bob
|89
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Thu
|Latrina
|2
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Thu
|Latrina
|2
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Thu
|latrina
|5
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Mar 24
|Vlad
|16
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|16
|Brian Rubenstein aa na
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC