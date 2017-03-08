Local women reflects on eve of International Womena s Day
For a number of young women, it may be difficult to fathom that their right to vote is less than 100 years old. But Wednesday, which is International Women's Day in 2017, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and women's suffrage may be less important to women than how society sees them and treats them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters march in front of Ryana s Kenosha of...
|Mar 6
|Bad Bob
|4
|insane unknown ghost nation stone greasers (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|Pablo Mofo
|40
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Mar 2
|ItsNIIIN9
|1,951
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba teeth from B...
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|2
|Racine county child protective services (Feb '11)
|Feb 23
|Latrina
|5
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Feb 23
|Bad Bob
|87
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC