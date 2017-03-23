Lifetime Achievement Award humbles Wagner
Those were some of the words used to describe Judge Mary K. Wagner Friday evening during the 2017 Susan B. Anthony Women of Influence Awards ceremony. Wagner was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work as a teacher, lawmaker and Kenosha County circuit court judge.
