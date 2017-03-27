KUSD teachers prepped to prep
A recent survey of Kenosha Unified School District elementary teachers about preparation time pretty much confirmed what Jennifer Kahle and Scott McDonald already knew from experience. They were among teachers at the School Board meeting this week who voiced their concerns, citing a myriad of unrelated requirements that take away from their daily and half-day Friday prep times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
