Kenoshaa s first Interact Club brings service projects to Brompton School
More than 30 adolescents are involved in the school's new Interact Club, a program designed and sponsored with Kenosha Rotary West. The Brompton School, 8518 22nd Ave., is a Kenosha Unified School District charter school for grades K-8, but Interact targets students ages 12-18.
